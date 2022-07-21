EXPLAINER: Foot-and-mouth disease and the efforts to stop it

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of cattle are covered in blisters from highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia, sounding the alarm for the country, its Southeast Asian neighbors and Australia. The virus found in two provinces in May has now infected several hundred-thousand animals across multiple provinces, including the popular tourist destination of Bali.



Indonesia is now taking measures to curb the spread of the disease. Australia has offered assistance in hopes of preventing the disease and its economic and environmental consequences from crossing its borders.



Here's a look at the disease and what's happening in Indonesia.



___



WHAT IS FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE?



Foot-and-mouth disease is caused by a virus that infects cattle, sheep, goats, swine and other cloven-hoofed animals. While death rates are typically low, the disease can make animals ill with fever, decreased appetite, excessive drooling, blisters and other symptoms.



The disease was once found worldwide but has since been erased from some regions, including western Europe and North America. Parts of Southeast Asia, such as Malaysia and Thailand, have had regular outbreaks, but Indonesia until now had been free from the disease since 1986.



The ongoing outbreak is concentrated in dairy and beef cattle, but the spread to other susceptible animals can't be ruled out.



___



HOW DOES IT SPREAD?



The virus spreads easily through contact and airborne transmission and can quickly infect entire herds. People can spread the disease though things like farming equipment, shoes, clothing, vehicle tires and more that have come in contact with the virus. Though it's considered rare, humans can also carry the virus in their nose for short periods of time, infecting animals, said Michael Ward, chair of the...