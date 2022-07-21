How both Comic-Con and cover cleavage have expanded — significantly — over the years

Comic-Con, which kicks off Thursday in San Diego, has grown over its 53-year history from a small gathering in a hotel basement to a mega-event that draws tens of thousands of people each year and pumps millions into the local economy. And it’s not the only aspect of comic culture that has ballooned over the years. The average female character on a comic book cover is depicted with twice as much cleavage and breasts take up 300% more of the cover compared to in the past, according to a PriceCharting.com…