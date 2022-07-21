C2FO sees its value proposition rise with challenges tied to inflation, interest rates

A working capital survey conducted by Leawood-based C2FO showed that nearly one in four businesses say they don’t have enough liquidity to operate during the next 12 months and that 22% plan to increase prices by 6% or more. Inflation is the big driver, and even if many of these companies raise prices, they won’t see a positive effect on cash flow for months because clients take 30 to 90 days to pay their invoices. Companies could go to the bank and ask for a revolving line of credit, but…