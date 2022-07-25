‘For f*** sake!’: Liz Truss-supporting Nadine Dorries mocks Rishi Sunak over expensive £3,500 Herbert suit and Prada shoes
Published
Former Chancellor and Tory leadership frontrunner Rishi Sunak was today mocked over his expensive taste in clothing. The sneer came from Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. Dorries, a supporter of Sunak’s leadership rival Liz Truss, pointed to reports that the millionaire former chancellor has been pictured wearing a £3,500 suit and £490 Prada shoes. She said [...]Full Article