German union calls for Lufthansa ground staff to strike
The all-day strike on Wednesday is expected to cause flight cancellations and delays — adding to the travel chaos that has plagued German airports this summer.Full Article
BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa says it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs on Wednesday because..
A German union has called on Lufthansa ground staff to walk out in a one-day strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay.