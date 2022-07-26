OneWeb, the British satellite firm rescued by the UK taxpayer, has agreed a merger with French rival Eutelsat to create a "global player" in space-based internet connectivity.Full Article
Part-nationalised OneWeb docks with French satellite rival Eutelsat
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
OneWeb takeover by Chinese state-backed rival raises national security concerns
The proposed takeover of British satellite darling OneWeb by French rival Eutelsat has caught scrutiny over national security. The..
City A.M.
French satellite company Eutelsat poised to snap up British rival OneWeb
French satellite company Eutelsat is poised to buy British rival OneWeb in a deal which will see the UK brought together with..
City A.M.