'Our city stands ready to welcome them': St. Louis welcomes first of new wave of Afghan refugee families

St. Louis welcomed the first in a new wave of refugees from Afghanistan. A family touched down at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Monday. City leaders say the Azimi family are the first of many refugee families they hope to welcome to the area. This all goes back to one effort, known as the Afghan Rescue Project, spearheaded by former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander. "They know St. Louis is their home even though they've never been there," Kander said. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura…