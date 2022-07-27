Edmunds: 5 electric SUVs for almost any budget

In the early days of the modern electric vehicle, or EV, your choices were largely limited to a few range-compromised models or an expensive Tesla on the high end. But 2022 offers a much wider variety of excellent EVs to choose from, and many of them are versatile SUVs. The car experts at Edmunds have selected five of the best to help you decide which is the right one for you and your budget. Note that all the vehicles on this list, minus the Chevrolet, are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.



CHEVROLET BOLT EUV



The Bolt EUV is the crossover version of the Bolt EV hatchback. Thanks to a big price cut for the 2023 model year — and for 2022, via a bonus cash incentive — it will be the most affordable electric crossover SUV on the market. The Bolt EUV’s low price doesn’t mean it has a shorter driving range or cut-rate interior. The Bolt EUV has a solid EPA-estimated driving range, and it could likely drive farther as its hatchback counterpart did in Edmunds’ real-world range testing.



Inside, you’ll enjoy the Bolt EUV’s large touchscreen, digital instrument panel, impressive available tech like the Super Cruise hands-free driving assist system, and features including heated and ventilated front seats. It’s also roomy for passengers. Cargo room is lacking compared to rivals, however.



Starting price: $34,495, or $28,195 after Chevrolet’s bonus cash incentive



EPA-estimated driving range: 247 miles



HYUNDAI IONIQ 5



The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s latest electric SUV. It sports a cool retro-yet-futuristic-looking design and provides nearly as much passenger room as the Hyundai Tucson. The Ioniq 5′s larger battery pack offers a solid driving range, but it’s a little less than its competitor, the Mustang Mach-E Extended Range, has. However, the Ioniq 5 boasts the quickest potential charging...