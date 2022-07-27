Federal Reserve unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
Published
The US Federal Reserve officials has raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve raises key rate by substantial three-quarters of a point for 2nd straight time in bid to curb..
Hong Kong (AFP) July 27, 2022
Stocks fell Wednesday as recession fears returned to the forefront of traders' minds ahead..