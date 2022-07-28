Billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of China's Ant Group: Report

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, after a regulatory crackdown that scuppered its $37 billion IPO in 2020 and led to a forced restructuring of the financial technology behemoth.While Ma only owns a 10% stake in Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, he exercises control over the company through related entities, according to Ant's IPO prospectus filed with the exchanges in 2020.