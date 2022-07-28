2022 Fire Awards: Knit manufacturing facility Evolution St. Louis boosts headcount, with plans for more

Fire Awards: Finalist - Software/innovation Since opening its high-tech knit manufacturing facility in Grand Center in 2019, Evolution St. Louis has sewed success. The 32,000-square-foot facility aims to help companies keep their manufacturing in the U.S. and continue St. Louis’ prowess in garment manufacturing. It says clients include U.S. military, U.S. Postal Service, Tesla and Ashley Furniture. Within the past year, Evolution St. Louis has grown from five employees to 45, with plans to hire…