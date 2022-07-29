Developers warned: House-building in three West London boroughs stalled until 2030 over lack of power
Developers in three West London boroughs have been warned they may not have electricity capacity for new homes until 2030. The Greater London Assembly (GLA) wrote to developers in Hillingdon, Ealing and Hounslow this week, airing concerns about "availability of electricity capacity" which could stall new homes. It said power companies were warning developers "electricity [...]