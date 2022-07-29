UMass Amherst researchers want to save your wine from grapevine trunk diseases

Grapevine trunk diseases don’t discriminate. The pathogenic fungi that cause the diseases can be found in vineyards where Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache grape varieties grow. And once they strike, these diseases destroy the grapevines. An international research team, led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, have made a breakthrough that could save your wine. The team has identified the mechanism used by groups of pathogenic fungi to kill the grapevines. The team included…