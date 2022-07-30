Chhattisgarh: Future lies in strengthening liberal democracy in India, says ex RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Saturday said that India doesn’t need an authoritarian government to grow but our future lies in strengthening our liberal democracy and its institutions, rather than weakening them. Raghuram Rajan said, “I argue that the recent underperformance of the country in terms of economic growth seems to indicate that the path we are going on, needs rethinking.”Full Article