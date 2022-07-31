Nancy Pelosi's itinerary for her Asia tour does not mention a Taiwan stopover
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is traveling to Asia and could make a controversial visit to Taiwan. Experts warn it could trigger a military crisis.Full Article
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is traveling to Asia and could make a controversial visit to Taiwan. Experts warn it could trigger a military crisis.Full Article
Dear Nancy
Good that you, Biden and the US military appear to have decided that a stopover or even a layover in Taipei..
Reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan with a congressional delegation sparked angry reaction in China.