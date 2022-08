Chinese company eyes Solomon Islands deep-water port

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese state-owned company is negotiating to buy a forestry planation with a deep-water port and World War II airstrip in Solomon Islands amid persistent concerns that China wants to establish a naval foothold in the South Pacific country.



A delegation from China Forestry Group Corp. visited the plantation that covers most of Kolombangar Island in 2019, asking questions about the length of the wharf and depth of the water while showing little interest in the trees, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported on Monday.



The board of Kolombangara Forest Products Ltd., the takeover target known as KFPL which is owned by Taiwanese and Australian shareholders, wrote to the newly elected Australian government in May warning of the “risks/strategic threats” posed to Australia by such a sale, the ABC reported.



Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade wrote back to the board last week saying it was “not intervening,” the ABC said.



Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s office told The Associated Press that Australia was continuing to engage with KFPL on the potential sale.



Australia’s High Commissioner in Honiara Lachlan Strahan “has been engaging regularly with the management of KFPL and will continue to do so,” Wong’s office said in a statement.



“We value our position as Solomon Islands’ first security and development partner of choice, and we are committed to working together to face our shared challenges,” the statement added.



KFPL Chairman Matthew English said in a statement he “cannot comment on any commercial matters in relation to KFPL.”



A KFPL official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to make public comment, said the board wanted the Australian government to make an offer or facilitate an offer...