A bumper crop of results from Britain’s largest lender and Asia-focused HSBC boosted London markets today. The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 per cent to 7,453.48 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, added 0.22 per cent to reach 20,209.59 points. [...]