FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck.



City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.



But with a slate of hot races on the battleground state's Aug. 9 fall primary ballot, including GOP primaries for governor, attorney general and secretary of state, conservatives online have in recent days raised questions about the truck, asking how such an operation can be legal and accusing Democrats of using the truck to cheat.



Here's a closer look at some of their claims:



CLAIM: Racine has been using multiple mobile voting vans since June 2021.



THE FACTS: There's only one truck, and it wasn't used until this year. The Common Council approved funding for one truck to serve as a movable early voting site in June 2020. The city used it for the first time in the state's spring primary this past February, McMenamin said.



___



CLAIM: The city bought the truck using “Zuckerbucks” from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.



THE FACTS: It's correct that the truck was purchased using money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, according to Racine Mayor Cory Mason's chief of staff, Shannon Powell. The nonprofit seeks to help election officials update technology and to increase civic participation and got a $350 million donation in 2020 from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.



Wisconsin’s five largest cities all received CTCL grants in 2020. Racine was one of them, accepting almost $950,000.



Some conservatives have derided the CTCL grants as...