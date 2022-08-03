China Services PMI Improves To 55.5 In July - Caixin
The services sector in China continued to expand in July, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 55.5.Full Article
The official non-manufacturing PMI in July fell to 53.8 from 54.7 in June. The official composite PMI, which includes manufacturing..