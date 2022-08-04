St. Louis Cardinals are heading to London in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals will officially play in Major League Baseball's London Series in 2023. The MLB and Cardinals announced Thursday that they will be playing two games in London versus the Chicago Cubs. The teams will take their rivalry overseas to play on June 24 and 25 in 2023 at London Stadium. Fans from the area will join those from Europe to enjoy America's favorite pastime. Many fans from Europe shared their excitement via the MLB Europe Twitter page. "The Cardinals are excited and…