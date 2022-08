Los Angeles, California-based That's it Nutrition, LLC is recalling various flavors of select Dark Chocolate Truffles as they may contain trace amounts of undeclared milk proteins, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves 3.5, 5.0, 16.0 ounce stand up pouches and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles. The various flavors include Fig, Date, Banana, Raisin