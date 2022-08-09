US To Seize Russian Oligarch Andrei Skoch's $90 Mln Plane For Violating Sanctions

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has issued a warrant to seize Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch's private plane, valued at more than $90 million, for violating U.S. sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Skoch's Airbus A319-100 is believed to be in Kazakhstan. A member of Russian parliament and a metals and mining tycoon, Skoch has been on the U.S. blacklist since