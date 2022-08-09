Royal Mail workers to stage strikes over four days in call for 'dignified, proper pay rise'
Royal Mail workers are set to stage four days of strikes in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.Full Article
The CWU confirmed: "115,000 postal workers will strike for a proper pay rise. Four days. All action."
Over 115,000 postal workers are to stage a series of strikes in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.