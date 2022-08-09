Government urged to offer more support for households to tackle spiralling energy bills
Published
The Government is under pressure to offer more support to households as soon as possible, following forecasts of record energy bills.Full Article
Published
The Government is under pressure to offer more support to households as soon as possible, following forecasts of record energy bills.Full Article
Watch VideoA divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats' flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe..
The charity Scope says more Government support is needed now for people to manage the 'horrific impact' of winter bills