Here’s how much the Jaguars' share of national TV revenue jumped last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars received a windfall in shared NFL national revenue last year. The Jags, like all NFL teams, received $347.2 million in national revenue last year. That’s the amount the Green Bay Packers — the only NFL team to publicly report finances because it has public shareholders — reported receiving for the fiscal year ended in March. All 32 NFL teams equally share the NFL’s national revenue, which is largely driven by its national broadcasting contracts. That figure climbed…