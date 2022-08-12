DBJ’s Power 50 - Meet Dayton’s most influential women of 2022

The Dayton Business Journal for the ninth year is recognizing many of the Dayton region’s most influential women in the business community. From business owners to high-level executives and elected officials, the Dayton area has many invaluable female leaders. The Bizwomen Power 50 list — compiled by the DBJ Editorial Board — features women from a variety of industries, including education, health care, manufacturing, defense, law, government and more. Creating the list of just 50 again proved…