'Dream jobs are DEAD': Quiet quitting is the TikTok trend encouraging employees to take it easy at work
Published
TikTokers have popularized the trend of quiet quitting – a way for them to do less at work and focus more on themselves.Full Article
Published
TikTokers have popularized the trend of quiet quitting – a way for them to do less at work and focus more on themselves.Full Article
We live in a capitalist society intent on grinding down the human spirit into sellable parts. As such, for many people it is no..