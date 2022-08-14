Josh Green wins Hawaii's Democratic primary for governor

HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Saturday won the Democratic primary for Hawaii governor, defeating U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano.



Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years.



Ige has served two four-year terms and is ineligible to run again. The winner of the Democratic primary would be the favorite to win the general election in the liberal state.



Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona won the Republican primary for governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn and Honolulu City Councilperson Heidi Tsuneyoshi.



Aiona served as lieutenant governor during former Gov. Linda Lingle’s administration from 2002 to 2010.



Green was a state senator and representative before serving as lieutenant governor. He was a doctor in rural areas on the Big Island before entering politics. He has continued working part-time as a physician while in the state Legislature and as lieutenant governor.



Green developed a following during the COVID-19 pandemic for his explanations of infection rates and trends and hospital treatment capacity.



The state’s largest unions have endorsed his candidacy, including the Hawaii Government Employees Association and the Hawaii State Teachers Association.



Green was born in Kingston, New York, and grew up in Pittsburgh. He moved to Hawaii with the National Health Service Corps in 2000.



Democratic U.S. Rep. Kaiali‘i Kahele’s decision to run for governor has opened up his congressional seat representing rural Oahu and the Neighbor Islands.



Former state Sen. Jill Tokuda beat state Rep. Patrick Pihana Branco for the Democratic nomination for that seat, Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District.



Among Republicans, former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst...