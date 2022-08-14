Saudi Aramco revels in record profits amid booming oil and gas prices
Saudi Aramco (Aramco) has smashed its quarterly profit record set in May, powered by soaring energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Full Article
Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping..
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi oil company Aramco’s half-year profits peaked just shy of $88 billion for the first..
The world’s biggest listed oil producers are posting blockbuster results as inflation bites consumers