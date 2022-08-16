Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ round out staffing

Local restaurateur Peter Kim is using robots to deliver food from kitchen to tables at his two Oz Korean BBQ restaurants in Sacramento and Elk Grove. Each restaurant has two of the Chinese-made BellaBots, which move autonomously through the restaurant, avoiding obstacles and people using spacial awareness sensors. “They are working pretty well. We’re working the kinks out,” Kim said. The restaurants tested them for a couple of weeks, and then decided to keep them. Oz Korean has a full menu…