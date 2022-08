Unions have slammed the “corporate gangster” owners of P&O Ferries, who sacked 786 British workers this year, after the company announced record first half profits today. DP World recorded a first-half profit of $721m (£598m) – a 51.8 per cent year-on-year increase. Frances O’Grady, general secretary at the Trades Union Congress (TCU), told City A.M. [...]