Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.Apple released two security reports about the issue on Wednesday,...Full Article
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could be exposed to hackers
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Apple warns of 'serious' security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Wales Online
Apple said the software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices
-
Apple Warns Of Security Flaws In IPhones, IPads, Macs
RTTNews
-
Apple issues critical updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs after the discovery of a serious security flaw
betanews
-
Time To Update Your Devices: Apple Warns Of Security Risk For iPhones, iPads And Macs
Huffington Post
-
News24.com | Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs
News24
Advertisement
More coverage
Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, iPads, Macs; Know how to secure smartphone
DNA
Apple said it is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."
-
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs that allows hackers to access devices
Upworthy
-
Apple warns of security flaw affecting iPhones, iPads and Macs
Upworthy
-
Apple security flaw affects iPhones, iPads and Macs: what you need to know
Which?
-
Full access: Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Sydney Morning Herald