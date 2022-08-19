P&O Ferries will have "no choice in law" but to pay crew members minimum wage the transport secretary has warned after the firm's owner reported record profits following a controversial mass sacking.Full Article
P&O Ferries given ultimatum as firm's owner posts record profit
