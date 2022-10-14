NKY photography nonprofit i.imagine teaches students to capture 'moments in time that matter'

Shannon Eggleston is an unlikely Pied Piper for photography. The founder of i.imagine, a Union-based nonprofit that teaches students in grades six-12 the technical and artistic aspects of the medium, discovered the power of making images after her second child was born. She had left her teaching job to stay at home with him and his older sister. The young boy took after his mother (“I don’t sit still well and neither does my son”) and she wanted to learn how to make photos of him that weren’t…