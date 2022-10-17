T.J. Oshie sells Northern Va. home to US Fitness founder

There’s a lot of movement in Langley Farms, a neighborhood in McLean, Virginia. The estate of Washington Capitals’ star T.J. Oshie — the home he and his wife acquired in 2017 from Boston Properties’ executive Ray Ritchey — sold in mid-September for $6.4 million, six months after the Oshies paid $7.4 million for a larger property in the same exclusive McLean community. Sherif Abdalla of Compass was the listing agent for the 8,200-square-foot Oshie home. The buyers of Oshie’s five-bedroom…