New company co-founded by Ben Simmons and John Powers Middleton emerges from stealth mode

Former 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Phillies' part-owner John Powers Middleton are part of a group launching a new sports training app out of Philadelphia. Middleton and Simmons, along with Simmons' longtime friend Tahj Malone and physical therapist Colton Tucker, are the founders of TrainingHub, which emerged from stealth mode to launch nationally on Monday. Malone, a Drexel University alum, is the company's CEO and Tucker is the COO. The app being privately funded, and about $600,000 has been…