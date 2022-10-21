Boston Shark Tank companies — Where are they now?

Appearing on Shark Tank can thrust small companies into the spotlight and send their sales through the roof. Boston entrepreneurs regularly go on the show to pitch their companies, from greeting card giant Lovepop, whose episode aired in 2015, to Behave Bras, which just appeared this year. “Overall, our Shark Tank appearance this year in 2022 has been like being on a rocket ship to space (think Blue Origin),” Behave Bras founder Athena Kasvikis told BostInno in an email. Kasvikis is not alone.…