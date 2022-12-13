Community Foundation's Frank Fernandez 'connecting the dots’ to improve homeownership for people of color (Podcast)

A big part of what the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta does involves making connections between donors’ funds and specific causes. But more recently, the organization has honed in on homeownership, and how it can “connect the dots” to make the system more equitable. “When you think about homeownership, it is both about affordability and wealth building," said Frank Fernandez, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. The Community Foundation is spearheading…