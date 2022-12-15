If you are in sales, you know how to sell something to you can hold and examine. But how do you sell an intangible? This might be a concept or a future result that might (or might not happen). How do you make the case yours is better than someone else’s offering when it isn’t easy to make a side-by-side comparison? 1. The product identifies you with who you aspire to be. This involves celebrity endorsements. All watches do a good job at telling time, but James Bond has been wearing an…