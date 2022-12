Robotics company deploys autonomous tractor-trailer testing in Arizona

A robotics company piloting autonomous tractor-trailers picked Albuquerque as an on-road test site in 2020. Now, it's expanding down Interstate 40 into New Mexico's western neighbor. Torc Robotics Inc., which is developing an autonomous driving system for tractor-trailers, just added Arizona to its test zone. The company is running extensive simulations, closed course and on-road testing to ensure the safety of the autonomous vehicle system. Arizona joins Virginia, Texas and New Mexico as a Torc…