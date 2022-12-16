NFL approves $200 million financing for new Tennessee Titans stadium

NFL owners have approved funding for a new Tennessee Titans stadium. At a meeting this week, the group approved $200 million in loans and grants for the project as part of the NFL’s G4 Stadium Program, according to The Tennessean. A new stadium would be financed by $500 million in one-time bonds from the state and $840 million from the Titans, NFL and personal seat license sales. The remaining $760 million would be funded by debt issued through the Metro Sports Authority, repaid by the 1% hotel-motel…