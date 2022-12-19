Paid Leave Oregon program gives employees paid time off when they need it most

Almost everyone has experienced a time when they needed to care for themselves or a loved one. But when a valued employee needs to take extended time off to welcome a new child or for a serious health condition, many employers can only afford to offer them unpaid leave — no matter how much they care about their team members. Four out of five employees in the U.S. do not have access to paid leave, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s rarely for a lack of trying — many businesses…