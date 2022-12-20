Tech founders love Elon Musk — and hope to emulate his brutal Twitter crackdown
Published
For tech founders, Elon Musk's approach to his Twitter takeover makes him a visionary — and they've been cheering him on from the sidelines.Full Article
Published
For tech founders, Elon Musk's approach to his Twitter takeover makes him a visionary — and they've been cheering him on from the sidelines.Full Article
Only two more Tuesdays left this year, readers. We didn't think refreshing Elon Musk's Twitter feed was how we'd spend it. But here..
Lisa Blue/Philip Pacheco/Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/Insider How other Silicon Valley executives hope to emulate his brutal..