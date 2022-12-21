Five things you need to know today, and a holiday diner miracle
Published
Good morning, Boston. Today is the shortest day of the year, and here are the five things you need to know in Boston business news to start your first day of winter. Developer pursues downtown office tower Greg Ryan reports that a developer is pushing forward with a proposal to build a 23-story office building at the corner of Bromfield and Washington streets — a project that would replace four commercial buildings now at the intersection, including the Jewelers Exchange building. Plainridge…Full Article