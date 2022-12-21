8 things you need to know today (Unlocked)

Good morning Baltimore! "What's going on with Harborplace?" It's a question I hear time and again in both my professional and personal life as many have observed the sad decline of the Inner Harbor retail center that was once a global attraction upon opening in 1980. (Here's more on Harborplace's history). But change could be just around the corner now that local developer MCB Real Estate has received approval to purchase the property that has languished in court-ordered recivership for more…