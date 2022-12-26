Parties are back, but how to dress? A holiday guide

NEW YORK (AP) — The season's triple-virus threat notwithstanding, parties are back, and they've brought with them the potential for some dress code chaos.



White tie, black tie, black tie creative/festive, semiformal: It might take some extra re-entry energy to figure out these pre-pandemic guidelines in an exhausted world more used to sweats and sneakers.



Invitations sometimes don't specify attire, leaving it until the RSVP phase or expecting guests to infer based on experience or an event's description. That was perhaps easier pre-pandemic, but many people are ready to take on the challenge, shed their cozy, casual duds and dress up once again.



“The stories I’m hearing from people is that they’re happy for an opportunity to get out of the sweatpants,” said Lizzie Post, Emily Post's great-great-granddaughter and co-author of a rejuvenated new edition of “Emily Post’s Etiquette” to mark the book's centennial.



With help from the Posts, a rundown from the most formal to the least formal attire:



WHITE TIE



This, the most formal traditional attire, involves a white bow tie, black jacket with tails, matching trousers and white vests for evening. Swap in a morning coat for day.



Think royal events, ultra-galas or super formal weddings.



“I think the thing that people are most unsure about is formal attire because most of us have few occasions to ever wear it,” Post said. “That's one most people get stressed about, but it's a category that's pretty well-defined.”



By well-defined, she means: trousers with a satin or braid stripe; plain-front, wing-collar, French cuff shirts; stiff white pique vests; cuff links or studs; black or white braces; black socks; and black patent-leather pumps or lace-up Oxfords. Studs for buttons or covered buttons are options.



Chesterfield coats,...