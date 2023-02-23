New drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut's destruction

New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion has turned the city of salt and gypsum mines in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town. The footage was shot on Feb. 13. It shows no people. But they are still there somewhere out of sight trying to survive. Bakhmut had a prewar population 80,000. A few thousand residents have refused or been unable to evacuate from the city. The size of the garrison that Ukraine has stationed in the city is kept secret.