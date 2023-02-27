North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un presided over a major political conference dedicated to improving the farming sector. The meeting held Sunday comes as outside experts have assessed the country's chronic food insecurity as worsening. North Korea’s official media said Monday that members of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee reviewed last year’s work under state goals to accomplish “rural revolution in the new era.” The report said the committee will meet for at least another day as members debate unspecified “urgent tasks" involving economic development. While experts have seen no signs of a famine in North Korea, they believe its current food shortage is the worst since Kim took power in 2011.