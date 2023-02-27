UK's Sunak on verge of EU deal, but faces tough sell at home

UK's Sunak on verge of EU deal, but faces tough sell at home

SeattlePI.com

Published

The U.K. and the European Union are poised to end years of wrangling and seal a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to England on Monday for a meeting with Sunak. A joint news conference is penciled in followed by a statement by Sunak to the House of Commons. Striking agreement to end a spat that has soured U.K.-EU relations would be a victory for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. But it wouldn't be the end of his troubles. Selling the deal to his own Conservative Party and its Northern Ireland allies may be a tougher struggle.

Full Article