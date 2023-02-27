Harris to promote broadband in South Carolina as 2024 looms

Vice President Kamala Harris is promoting the Biden administration’s achievements on broadband internet access during a visit to South Carolina. The White House says Harris’ trip to Columbia on Monday will highlight the administration’s efforts to expand affordable high-speed internet nationwide. South Carolina was recently minted as the site of Democrats’ first presidential votes of the 2024 campaign. A landslide 2020 primary win in South Carolina gave Joe Biden the momentum to notch Super Tuesday victories and bounce several opponents from the race. Late last year, Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to move the state to the top of the presidential primary voting calendar.